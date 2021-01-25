Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,255 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $33.25. 1,729,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,573. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.