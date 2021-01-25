Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,478 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

