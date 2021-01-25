Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,721 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.