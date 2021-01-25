Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$55.13 on Monday. 1,678,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.