Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,187,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,166. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

