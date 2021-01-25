Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $133.07. The company had a trading volume of 486,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,956. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

