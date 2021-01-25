Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

