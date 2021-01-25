Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 334.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.02. 839,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,236. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.