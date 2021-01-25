Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,571,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.75. 8,014,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.83. The company has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

