Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $99.91. 593,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

