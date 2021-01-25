Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 539.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 2,266,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

