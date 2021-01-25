Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.31. 7,282,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

