Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,861,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

