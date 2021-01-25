Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 15.12% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

FCEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

