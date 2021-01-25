Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

