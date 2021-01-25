Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,223,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 621,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

