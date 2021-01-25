Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,337,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.95. 212,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.30. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

