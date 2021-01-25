Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.78. 7,186,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

