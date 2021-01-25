Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

NYSE:DUK traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.91. 2,888,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

