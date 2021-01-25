Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,188 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. 126,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,204. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

