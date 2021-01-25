Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.04. 1,903,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

