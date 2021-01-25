Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $48.78. 14,881,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

