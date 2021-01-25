Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.73 and a 200-day moving average of $371.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

