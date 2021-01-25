Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

