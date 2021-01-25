Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 299,574 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $135,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

