Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,787,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,108,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.17% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

