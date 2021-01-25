Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 34.9% Higher

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price traded up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.70. 5,107,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,836,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

