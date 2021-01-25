Cardano (ADA) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.16 billion and $2.49 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00143703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010563 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.