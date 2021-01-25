Cardano (ADA) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.81 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00149835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000285 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010169 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.