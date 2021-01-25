Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Down 5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,708,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,990,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

CRDF has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $365.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

