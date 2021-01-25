Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.81. 6,758,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 1,421,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

