Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.81. 6,758,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 1,421,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.
About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
