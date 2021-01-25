Carnival Co. & Plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $49.61.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

