Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

