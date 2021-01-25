Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 1.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 266,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 250,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00.

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

