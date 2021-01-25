carVertical (CV) Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $105,123.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.