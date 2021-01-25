Cashaa 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.57 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 296.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $56.22 million and $2.57 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

