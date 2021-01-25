CashBet Coin Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $13.77 and $10.39. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072875 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00766084 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006351 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048039 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.23 or 0.04223687 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015407 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017612 BTC.
About CashBet Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
