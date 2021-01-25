Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $5,927.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

