Caspian Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $3,574.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

