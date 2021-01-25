Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 21.8% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price traded up 21.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.68. 4,240,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,963,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $401.08 million, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

