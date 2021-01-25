Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 113,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

