CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 31,929,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 14,546,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The company has a market cap of $560.98 million, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

