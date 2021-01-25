Ccore (CCO) Price Down 50.1% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $9,769.98 and approximately $70.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.