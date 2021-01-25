Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.72 ($5.56).

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.65 and a 200-day moving average of €4.54. Ceconomy AG has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.