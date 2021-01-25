Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Down 4.2%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 10,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTTRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

