CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 5.1%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 744,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 640,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

