Celo Price Tops $3.17 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $585.55 million and approximately $73.23 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

