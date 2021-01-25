Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,693,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

