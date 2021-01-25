Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 2,140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

BNDW stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

