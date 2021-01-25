Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

